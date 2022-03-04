Bulls forward Derrick Jones Jr. commits flagrant-1 foul on Bucks guard Grayson Allen [VIDEO]

You didn’t think players and fans forgot about Grayson Allen’s hard foul on Alex Caruso when the Chicago Bulls last met the Milwaukee Bucks, did you? Well, they didn’t.

Derrick Jones Jr., who also put Giannis Antetokounmpo on a poster with a high-flying dunk, committed a hard foul on Allen as he was driving to the basket. It was ruled a flagrant-1 foul. Take a look.

Derrick Jones Jr. foul on Grayson Allen. Ruled flagrant 1 pic.twitter.com/DmlG3J64bS — Ⓜ️ ▶️ (@_MarcusD3_) March 5, 2022

For those who are unfamiliar, Allen committed a hard foul on Caruso during the last meeting resulting in the Bulls perimeter player suffering a wrist fracture. Allen’s foul was a flagrant-2 offense, and he received a one-game suspension. Many Bulls players and fans felt that wasn’t enough, as the injury to Caruso was going to cost him more than one game.

Allen heard a lot of boos when he checked into Friday’s game, and there’s no surprise as to the reason why. He had a questionable moment earlier in this game when he appeared to run into Ayo Dosunmu, the Bulls promising rookie guard who is also a Chicago native. That certainly rubbed some players and fans the wrong way.

What do we think about this Grayson Allen play? pic.twitter.com/wSC5zV2UNz — Steph Noh (@StephNoh) March 5, 2022

We’ll see how this saga continues to play out for the rest of the season. Caruso is reportedly close to returning, and the Bulls are going to meet the Bucks two more times in the regular season.