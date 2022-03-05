LeBron James scores season-high 56 as Lakers hand Warriors fourth straight loss 124-116

Eventually, LeBron James was going to go off. The Los Angeles Lakers looked completely lost in their three losses since the All-Star break, but managed to rally behind James’ 56 points to defeat the Golden State Warriors 124-116. The win ends LA’s losing streak while extending Golden State’s misery to four games.

It looked like the Lakers were headed for another embarrassing defeat with Golden State holding a 12-point lead early in the third quarter. The Warriors are still without Draymond Green and James Wiseman but continue to field a deep rotation. The Lakers made their charge late in the period and cut the deficit to five entering the fourth, but it was a crucial sequence from James in the final period to turn the tide.

After hitting three straight triples to give the Lakers a 100-97 lead, James made some key plays down the stretch he was failing to make in previous games to eventually seal the deal for the home team.

Ultimately, this win was a nice confidence boost for the Lakers but does little in the standings. LA is still No. 9 in the West and moves a game ahead of the New Orleans Pelicans for the No. 10 spot. That’s the last play-in opportunity, although the Portland Trail Blazers are likely to fade down the stretch. We’ll see if the Lakers can at least make the playoffs to avoid a truly embarrassing exit this year.

The Warriors have entered a rare funk as well and badly need Green back. Golden State’s loss means the Warriors are now in the No. 3 spot in the West, as the Memphis Grizzlies have made a charge. The Warriors should eventually get right, but this is another concerning loss for Steve Kerr’s bunch.