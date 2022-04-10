 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bam Adebayo enters health and safety protocols

The Heat PF is in the league’s COVID protocols.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Charlotte Hornets v Miami Heat
Bam Adebayo of the Miami Heat dribbles against the Charlotte Hornets during the second half at FTX Arena on April 05, 2022 in Miami, Florida.
Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Miami Heat have placed Bam Adebayo in the league’s health and safety protocols, ruling him out for Sunday’s game against the Orlando Magic. Adebayo could be out for longer due to the protocols but he’s unlikely to miss games in the postseason. The Heat hold the No. 1 seed in the East and will await the play-in tournament results to know their opponent.

The earliest Miami could play a game is April 16, when the playoffs officially begin. With the last play-in games are taking place Friday, it’s more likely Miami has to wait until Sunday to play its first playoff game. That means Adebayo has at least a week before really needing to test out of the protocols. If he’s vaccinated, boosted and asymptomatic, there’s a good chance the Heat will have him for the opening game. Miami has dealt with injuries a lot this season, so the Heat know how to win games despite missing some key players.

