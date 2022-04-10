Bam Adebayo enters health and safety protocols

The Miami Heat have placed Bam Adebayo in the league’s health and safety protocols, ruling him out for Sunday’s game against the Orlando Magic. Adebayo could be out for longer due to the protocols but he’s unlikely to miss games in the postseason. The Heat hold the No. 1 seed in the East and will await the play-in tournament results to know their opponent.

Only unexpected update tonight for the Heat is Bam Adebayo is now in health and safety protocols. Not ideal with the playoffs ahead, but thankfully Miami doesn’t play until next Sunday. — Will Manso (@WillManso) April 10, 2022

The earliest Miami could play a game is April 16, when the playoffs officially begin. With the last play-in games are taking place Friday, it’s more likely Miami has to wait until Sunday to play its first playoff game. That means Adebayo has at least a week before really needing to test out of the protocols. If he’s vaccinated, boosted and asymptomatic, there’s a good chance the Heat will have him for the opening game. Miami has dealt with injuries a lot this season, so the Heat know how to win games despite missing some key players.