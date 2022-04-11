Lakers fire Frank Vogel after missing playoffs

Update — The Lakers made the news official of Vogel’s firing at a press conference on Monday afternoon. There have already been rumors of who might replace Vogel, a decision that likely won’t come any time soon. Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse was the rumored target and he’s got to focus on the first round and the Philadelphia 76ers. Again, only rumors. There was noise John Calipari would leave the college ranks and UK to go to LA to coach LeBron and AD.

The Los Angeles Lakers are going to part ways with head coach Frank Vogel after the team failed to make the postseason despite tremendous expectations, per reports. Vogel took over in 2019-20 and did lead the team to a championship in the Orlando bubble, but didn’t get a vote of confidence from the front office or the team’s stars. After a first-round exit in 2020-21 and a truly abysmal campaign this season, the Lakers will move on.

Vogel was not the first candidate when the Lakers were looking to replace Luke Walton. With LeBron James and Anthony Davis in the fold, LA wanted to go after Tyronn Lue but the two sides were unable to work out a deal. Even though Vogel would win a title in his first season, that dynamic remained suspect. The coach was not given the proper roster this season but did not help his own cause by giving ill-fitting veterans too many minutes and not properly accounting for the strengths and weaknesses of his stars in the rotation.

The Lakers reportedly have some big plans for the next head coach, with Doc Rivers, Nick Nurse and Quin Snyder in the running for the job. Kentucky head coach John Calipari is also in the rumor mill but it’s hard to see him leaving Lexington at the moment.