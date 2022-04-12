 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Kyrie Irving shoots 100 percent in first half of play-in game vs. Cavaliers, Nets lead by 14 at halftime

The Nets star guard is having an insane game.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Cleveland Cavaliers v Brooklyn Nets - Play-In Tournament
Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets shoots the ball during the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the 2022 Play-In Tournament on April 12, 2022 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving clearly wanted to make a statement in the play-in game against his former team. Irving didn’t miss a single shot in the first half, going 9-9 and 2-2 from three-point range to help the Nets open up a 14-point halftime lead over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Nets closed as 8.5-point favorites per DraftKings Sportsbook and they’re well on the way to covering in the play-in game. It’s clear why some teams may have punted the final game of the regular season to avoid the possibility of playing the Nets in the first round. Currently, the Boston Celtics have the No. 2 seed and would play the winner of this game. That’s another former team for Irving, and would be a rematch of last year’s first-round playoff series. The Nets won 4-1.

Irving is up to 20 points in the first half. We’ll see what he eventually goes for when this game wraps up.

