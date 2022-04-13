Spurs outlook heading into 2022 offseason

The San Antonio Spurs were ousted from the play-in tournament once again, setting up an interesting offseason for the franchise. While the most obvious question remains the future of its Hall of Fame head coach, this roster has enough intrigue to eventually develop into a consistent contender in the West.

2021-22 season recap

The Spurs managed to jump the Lakers in the standings late despite Dejounte Murray coming down with an illness. Murray blossomed into an All-Star this season and can anchor this franchise for the next decade. Devin Vassell, Keldon Johnson, Joshua Primo and Jock Landale form a nice, young core around the star point guard. Even though the roster hasn’t quite made the jump, these play-in games are great experience for this team. This group will continue to grow together.

2022 offseason priorities

San Antonio’s deadline deal with Derrick White cleared up cap space in the long run. Right now, the biggest question is whether Gregg Popovich will return. The franchise does need to start planning for his eventual departure, although Popovich will likely hand-pick his successor. The Spurs also have a lot of first-round picks, which they can either use on guys to continue building a young core or package in a trade to land a second star alongside Murray. With guys like Damian Lillard and Bradley Beal likely to be available this summer, the Spurs could be a contender for either with their draft assets. It all depends on Popovich’s decision.