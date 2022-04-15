Cavaliers outlook heading into 2022 offseason

The Cleveland Cavaliers exceeded many expectations this season, getting a spot in the play-in tournament as the No. 8 seed. Unfortunately, Cleveland was unable to get into the main field after losses to the Nets and Hawks in the play-in bracket. Despite not making the playoffs, this season was a resounding success for Cleveland.

2021-22 season recap

Despite having a young core projected to experience growing pains, the Cavaliers blossomed together. Darius Garland was a star at the point guard position, while Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen overwhelmed opponents in the frontcourt. If it weren’t for injuries, there was a real chance the Cavaliers would’ve been a top-4 seed in the East. Garland, Mobley and Allen showed they are a trio the Cavaliers can build around.

2022 offseason priorities

Not having Collin Sexton for most of the season makes it tough for the Cavaliers to evaluate the backcourt pairing between him and Garland. Cleveland can try to get off some salaries by moving Kevin Love, Lauri Markkanen and Cedi Osman. There has been some noise about LeBron James wanting to make a third appearance with the Cavaliers, so maybe there’s a trade there for the Lakers. Nevertheless, Cleveland is in a great spot entering the offseason even if the 2021-22 campaign ended on a sour note.