Warriors injury report for first round of 2022 NBA playoffs

The No. 3 seed Golden State Warriors will open up the 2022 NBA playoffs on Saturday night in the first round against the No. 6 seed Denver Nuggets. Golden State will look to make a deep run this season after getting bounced in the play-in tournament last year. The Warriors will hope to have Stephen Curry on the floor when Game 1 tips off, who hasn’t played since Mar. 16.

Warriors injury report

Stephen Curry (probable) with foot injury

Curry is on track to make his return to the court Saturday night for Game 1 as long as the superstar point guard clears Golden State’s scrimmage without any issue, per Shams Charania of The Athletic. The Warriors were 8-10 this season without Curry. But if he’s healthy and ready to go, Golden State is a threat to make it at least to the Western Conference Finals. It’s been a long time since we’ve seen Curry, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson all on the floor for a playoff game.

Green, Thompson and Otto Porter Jr. have all dealt with some injury issues this year. There’s been some load management going on with back-to-backs for all three guys but that’s not going to be the case for the playoffs. That likely means no availability issues with this trio.