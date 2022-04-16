Mavericks injury report for first round of 2022 NBA playoffs

The No. 4 seed Dallas Mavericks will open up the 2022 NBA playoffs on Saturday against the No. 5 seed Utah Jazz. The Mavericks finished the season with 52-30 and proved to be one of the best defensive teams in the league. Dallas will not have All-Star point guard Luka Doncic for Game 1 due to a calf strain, per Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Mavericks injury report

Maxi Kleber (available) with ankle injury

Luka Doncic (OUT) with calf injury

The notable injury on this list is Doncic, who suffered a left calf strain towards the end of the regular season. There was some hope that he could play in Game 1, but that will not be the case as the Mavericks will be down their best offensive player.

Without Doncic, Dallas will need both Spencer Dinwiddie and Jalen Brunson to carry the scoring and making sure other players are getting involved in the offense. This season, the Mavericks are 8-9 without Doncic.

Kleber has been dealing with ankle issues late in the season and the stretch forward would be another tough loss if he can’t play in Game 1. Davis Bertans would likely step into his role for Dallas.