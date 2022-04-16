Jazz injury report for first round of 2022 NBA playoffs

The Utah Jazz experienced their mix of ups and downs throughout the regular season but still managed to post a 49-33 record that got them the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference playoffs. They will open the postseason with a first-round matchup against the Dallas Mavericks, who suddenly find themselves scrambling with Luka Doncic dealing with a calf strain.

We’ll go over the Jazz injuries heading into the first round and how they’ll affect the series.

Jazz injury report

The only players that are listed on the injury report heading into the series are center Udoka Azubuike and guard Trent Forrest. Azubuike went down with an ankle injury in mid-March and has been out ever since. Forrest suffered a foot sprain this past week and has also been out. Both guys were only averaging roughly 12 minutes in their respective appearances for the team this year, so it won’t be a huge blow for the Jazz to have them out.