How to watch Saturday’s NBA playoff games via live online stream

The 2022 NBA Playoffs begin on Saturday, April 16th. Three of the four games will feature the Western Conference with one game dedicated to the Eastern Conference. The action gets started at 1:00 p.m. ET with the Utah Jazz taking on the Dallas Mavericks. Each of the games is the first game in their best-of-seven series in the first round of the playoffs.

The Jazz and Mavericks play on ESPN starting at 1 p.m. ET. They are followed by the Minnesota Timberwolves taking on the Memphis Grizzlies at 3:30 p.m. ET. The final NBA game of the night on ESPN will tip at 6:00 p.m. ET and will see the Toronto Raptors playing the Philadelphia 76ers.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

ABC only gets one game on the opening day of the playoffs. The Denver Nuggets take on the Golden State Warriors with tip scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET.

