How to watch Jazz vs. Mavericks via live online stream

ESPN will host Saturday’s matchup between the Utah Jazz and Dallas Mavericks with tip off set for 1:00 p.m. ET. The game will take place at American Airlines Center in Dallas.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The Jazz are in the postseason for the sixth straight year, but they enter in a bit of a slump as they have lost seven of their past 11 games. That includes a loss to the Mavs on March 27. But Rudy Gobert didn’t play in that 114-100 defeat and Luka Doncic did for Dallas, putting up 32 points and 10 rebounds. Of course, Doncic is out for Game 1, and his injury status will be a top story for the entire series. All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell has been fantastic for the Jazz this season, leading the team in points (26.0), assists (5.3) and steals (1.5) per game.

With Doncic ruled out for Game 1, the Mavs are a home underdog for Saturday (+5, +165 moneyline). Minus their team leader, the Mavs will need to get more out of Spencer Dinwiddie and Jalen Brunson offensively, while Dorian Finney-Smith and Reggie Bullock become more important as shooters on the perimeter now.