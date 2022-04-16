How to watch Raptors vs. 76ers via live online stream

ESPN will host Saturday’s matchup between the Toronto Raptors and Philadelphia 76ers with tip off set for 6:00 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The Raptors are back in the playoffs after an incredible turnaround from last season to this year. Toronto finished 27-45 in a 72-game season and bounced back to a 48-34 record this year. Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet are both averaging more than 20 points per game this season, and they will have their full complement of players without any injury issues.

The 76ers were among three teams tied for second place in the Eastern Conference, though they are getting the fifth best odds to reach the NBA Finals out of the East according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Philadelphia enters with a 51-31 record, led by Joel Embiid, who averaged more than 30 points and 10 rebounds this season. James Harden played 21 games with Philadelphia this season and is putting up 21 points per game in addition to 10.5 assists.