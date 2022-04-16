How to watch Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies via live online stream

ESPN will host Saturday’s matchup between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Memphis Grizzlies with tip off set for 3:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place at FedEx Forum in Memphis.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The Timberwolves are back in the playoffs for just the second time since 2004, and they made sure to celebrate like it when they took down the Clippers in Tuesday’s play-in game. Their ability to upset Memphis will depend on the performance of their core — D’Angelo Russell, Anthony Edwards, and Karl-Anthony Towns. KAT, the first overall pick in 2015, and Edwards, the first overall pick in 2020, are averaging 24.6 and 21.3 points per game, respectively.

The Grizzlies are division champs for the first time in franchise history thanks in large part to Ja Morant, who is averaging 27.6 points and 6.7 assists per game. He was out for an extended stretch recently due to a knee injury but returned April 9 against the Pelicans and contributed 21 points and nine assists in just 27 minutes. He should be pretty healthy for Game 1 on Saturday, which is a big reason why the Grizz are a 6.5-point favorite, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.