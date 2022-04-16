How to watch Nuggets vs. Warriors via live online stream

ABC will host Saturday’s matchup between the Denver Nuggets and the Golden State Warriors with tip off set for 8:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Chase Center in San Francisco.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game with ABC, WatchESPN or via their mobile apps. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ABC for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The Nuggets have a star with Nikola Jokic, who leads the team in points (27.1), rebounds (13.8), assists (7.9), steals (1.5) and blocks (0.9) per game. He could win his second straight MVP award but will certainly need some help from his teammates in what will be a difficult series for Denver to come out of with a victory.

The Warriors missed the playoffs two years in a row, but they are back, though not at full strength. Stephen Curry is expected to be on a limits minute early in this series as he missed the final 12 games of the regular season with a foot injury. Golden State has the second best odds to come out of the Western Conference, behind only the Phoenix Suns, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.