Clippers outlook heading into 2022 offseason

The Los Angeles Clippers were unable to get out of the play-in tournament, losing to the New Orleans Pelicans in the second game to get bounced from postseason contention. Paul George entered health and safety protocols the day of the game, which surely took some wind out of LA’s sails. The Clippers did mount an impressive comeback in that game but then promptly gave away the lead they built, sending them out of the play-in bracket and into the offseason.

2021-22 season recap

Kawhi Leonard’s rehab was the big story behind the scenes while the Clippers maintained a solid record on the court. George’s elbow injury made things a lot more difficult during the middle months, but the forward eventually did return for the team. This was a good season for the peripheral players to find their stride and develop, but that could also lead to some unexpected changes this offseason.

2022 offseason priorities

Nicolas Batum, Robert Covington and Isaiah Hartenstein could all be free agents. The Clippers are probably most interested in keeping Covington, although Batum has a player option so there’s no much the team can do in that situation. Leonard’s health is the key storyline here. He and George have not been able to muster anything significant after deciding to team up in LA and even with the circumstances going against the duo, that ultimately reflects poorly on both of them. The peripheral players are solid but Leonard is the big X-factor for this group’s ceiling heading into the 2022-23 season.