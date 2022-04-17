How to watch Pelicans vs. Suns via live online stream

TNT will host Sunday’s matchup between the New Orleans Pelicans and Phoenix Suns with tipoff set for 9:00 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Footprint Center in Phoenix.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game on Watch TNT or via the TNT App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TNT for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

New Orleans had to win two play-in games to claim the final spot in the Western Conference playoffs. After sending the Spurs home on Tuesday, the Pelicans went into Los Angeles on Friday and edged the Clippers for a 105-101 victory. Brandon Ingram dropped 30 points, six rebounds, and six assists in the win.

Phoenix ran away with the best record in the NBA regular season at 64-18 as it gets set for the first round series. The Suns put together a quality roster, and everyone has their defined roles. Devin Booker is the scorer, and Deandre Ayton as the rebounder with Chris Paul running the show. They are the favorites to win it all according to DraftKings Sportsbook after losing to the Milwaukee Bucks in six games in last year’s NBA Finals.