NBA Sixth Man of the Year finalists for 2021-22 season

The NBA has released its awards finalists for their awards for the 2021-2022 season. The Sixth Man of the Year Award goes to the player that has had the most impact for his team coming off of the bench. Tyler Herro from the Miami Heat, Cam Johnson from the Phoenix Suns and Kevin Love from the Cleveland Cavaliers are the finalists for the 2022 Sixth Man of the Year Award.

Herro played in 66 games for the Heat in the regular season while starting 10 of them. He shot 39.9 percent from three and averaged 20.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game. It’s strange to see Love not in the starting lineup regularly, but of the 74 games he played in during the regular season, he only had four starts. Over the regular season, Love shot 43.0 percent from the field and averaged 13.6 points, 7.8 rebounds and 22.5 minutes per game. Johnson dealt with injuries in the season, but still started 16 of the 66 games he played. He shot 42.5 percent from three and averaged 12.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game.

Herro has been a fan favorite since emerging onto the basketball scene. When it comes to this award, he and Johnson are likely the two frontrunners. With the season the Heat and the Suns had, each player is deserving of the award. Between the two, look for Herro to take the honor.