Most Improved Player finalists for 2021-22 season

The NBA has released its finalists for season awards and the Most Improved Player category features three first-time All-Stars. Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland, Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant and San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray are the finalists in the category, which has always been viewed with some skepticism because the criteria is not quite clear.

Garland took a massive leap, leading the Cavaliers to the playoffs in what was supposed to be another down season. Morant improved on his already stellar stats while helping the Grizzlies capture the No. 2 seed in the West. Murray’s Spurs were able to make the play-in tournament but got bounced in the first game by the Pelicans.

This is likely going to come down to Garland and Morant, with Murray being included as a somewhat under-the-radar name. The Cavaliers guard has a slight edge, largely because his jump this season was more unexpected than Morant’s.