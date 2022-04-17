Coach of the Year finalists for 2021-22 season

We’ve got finalists for the NBA 2021-22 season awards and the candidates for Coach of the Year are Taylor Jenkins, Monty Williams and Erik Spoelstra. Jenkins was probably on the hot seat entering the season but masterfully helped the Memphis Grizzlies get the No. 2 seed in the West. Williams has prevented a Finals hangover for the Phoenix Suns, who have the best record in the league and are the favorites to win the NBA title per DraftKings Sportsbook. Spoelstra has commanded the Miami Heat roster spectacularly, navigating a season filled with injuries to help the group land the No. 1 seed in the East.

It feels like this race will come down to Jenkins and Spoelstra. Miami’s rise has been good and the Heat are rolling out players who were dismissed early in their careers, but it’s hard to see the voters not rewarding Jenkins for the work he’s done in Memphis.