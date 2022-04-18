How to watch Raptors vs. 76ers via live online stream

TNT will host Monday’s matchup between the Toronto Raptors and the Philadelphia 76ers with tipoff set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

Raptors vs. 76ers

Date: Monday, April 18

Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: Watch TNT, TNT App

If you aren't around a TV to check out this matchup, you can stream the game on Watch TNT or via the TNT App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don't have a cable login to access TNT for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The Raptors did not play well in Game 1 as they had a bunch of breakdowns on defense and saw Scottie Barnes go down with an injury. Head coach Nick Nurse said on Sunday that the rookie, Gary Trent Jr. and Thaddeus Young will be considered doubtful, but it does not look good for them, per Josh Lewenberg. Pascal Siakam led the Raptors with 24 points (9-18 FG), seven assists and three rebounds.

The Sixers played one of their best games on both ends in recent weeks. Philly shot 51.2 percent from the field and 50 percent from three-point range. They also was competitive on the boards and edged Toronto, 39-36. Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris were the top leading scorers for Philly, putting up 38 and 26 point respectively. If they keep this up, the 76ers will be a dangerous team in these playoffs.