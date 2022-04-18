 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

How to watch Nuggets vs. Warriors via live online stream

We go over how you can watch Monday’s TNT game between the Nuggets and Warriors.

By TeddyRicketson
Jordan Poole #3 of the Golden State Warriors shoots over Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets in the second half during Game One of the Western Conference First Round NBA Playoffs at Chase Center on April 16, 2022 in San Francisco, California. Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

TNT will host Monday’s matchup between the Denver Nuggets and the Golden State Warriors with tipoff set for 10:00 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Chase Center in San Francisco.

Nuggets vs. Warriors

Date: Monday, April 18
Start time: 10:00 p.m. ET
TV channel: TNT
Live stream: Watch TNT, TNT App

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game on Watch TNT or via the TNT App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TNT for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The Nuggets lost the first game of the series even with another outstanding performance by center Nikola Jokic. What seems like a standard these days, Jokic finished with yet another double-double on 25 points and 10 rebounds. This game was decided in the second and third quarters as the Nuggets were outscored 64-43. They will look to even up the series before heading back to Denver for Game 3.

Golden State took the first game in this series, 123-107. All eyes were on the trio of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green taking the court in the playoffs. With a combined 37 points, 12 rebounds and 15 assists they are looking to make that splash in the playoffs. The standout from Game 1 was guard Jordan Poole, who dropped 30 points. If he keeps playing like this, it’ll be tough to beat Golden State in a seven-game series.

More From DraftKings Nation