How to watch Nuggets vs. Warriors via live online stream

TNT will host Monday’s matchup between the Denver Nuggets and the Golden State Warriors with tipoff set for 10:00 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Chase Center in San Francisco.

Nuggets vs. Warriors

Date: Monday, April 18

Start time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: Watch TNT, TNT App

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game on Watch TNT or via the TNT App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TNT for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The Nuggets lost the first game of the series even with another outstanding performance by center Nikola Jokic. What seems like a standard these days, Jokic finished with yet another double-double on 25 points and 10 rebounds. This game was decided in the second and third quarters as the Nuggets were outscored 64-43. They will look to even up the series before heading back to Denver for Game 3.

Golden State took the first game in this series, 123-107. All eyes were on the trio of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green taking the court in the playoffs. With a combined 37 points, 12 rebounds and 15 assists they are looking to make that splash in the playoffs. The standout from Game 1 was guard Jordan Poole, who dropped 30 points. If he keeps playing like this, it’ll be tough to beat Golden State in a seven-game series.