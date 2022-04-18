How to watch Jazz vs. Mavericks via live online stream

NBATV will host Monday’s matchup between the Utah Jazz and the Dallas Mavericks with tipoff set for 8:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place at American Airlines Center in Dallas.

Jazz vs. Mavericks

Date: Monday, April 18

Start time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBATV

Live stream: nbatv.com

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game online on the NBA TV site, but keep in mind that you’ll need a subscription. Occasionally, they’ll promote a free trial for the subscription. If you don’t have a login to live stream the game through the NBA TV website, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The Utah Jazz took Game 1, despite having more turnovers than the Mavericks and not shooting the ball well from three-point range. Donovan Mitchell led the way for the Jazz with 32 points, six assists, and six rebounds. The Jazz also saw Bojan Bogdanovic step up with 26 points, five rebounds, and four assists.

The Dallas Mavericks will enter Game 2 likely without Luka Doncic, who is still dealing with a calf injury. Therefore, they’ll need their starting backcourt of Jalen Brunson and Spencer Dinwiddie to play good for the second-straight game. On Saturday afternoon, Brunson had 24 points, seven rebounds, and five assists. Dinwiddie added 22 points, eight assists, and four rebounds. Dallas needs that duo to play well to avoid taking a 2-0 deficit back to Utah.