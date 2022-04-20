How to watch 76ers vs. Raptors via live online stream

NBATV will host Wednesday’s matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers and Toronto Raptors with tipoff set for 8:00 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

76ers vs. Raptors

Date: Wednesday, April 20

Start time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBATV

Live stream: nbatv.com

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game online on the NBA TV site, but keep in mind that you’ll need a subscription. Occasionally, they’ll promote a free trial for the subscription. If you don’t have a login to live stream the game through the NBA TV website, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The 76ers will look to take a 3-0 series lead on Wednesday night following a pair of home victories by margins of 20 and 15 points, respectively. They will be without reserve shooting guard Matisse Thybulle, who cannot travel to across the border due to COVID-19 restrictions as he is not fully vaccinated. Philadelphia will be without its top perimeter defender the next two games in Toronto, so we’ll see how much Thybulle’s absence will impact the 76ers.

The Raptors are in danger of letting this series get away from them, and they’ll will go into this contest as slight underdogs according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Toronto’s third-leading scorer Gary Trent Jr. was unable to finish Game 2 due to a non-COVID illness. Scottie Barnes sat out of Monday’s contest with a sprained ankle. Both played in Game 1, and it remains to be seen who will be available on Wednesday night for Toronto.