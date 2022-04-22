 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Hornets fire James Borrego after 2021-22 season

The Hornets have moved on from their head coach.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Charlotte Hornets v Atlanta Hawks - Play-In Tournament
Head Coach James Borrego of the Charlotte Hornets reacts during the second half against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on April 13, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

The Charlotte Hornets have dismissed head coach James Borrego, according to Adrian Wojnarowski. Borrego led the Hornets back to the play-in tournament this season but got bounced in the opening game of the East bracket against the Atlanta Hawks.

Despite the Hornets having a superb offense behind a three-guard system featuring LaMelo Ball, Miles Bridges and Terry Rozier, the team simply didn’t make enough strides defensively or in the postseason to justify Borrego retaining his job. Ball is a star in the making offensively, so that could’ve been seen as a positive for Borrego. Ultimately, the results in his fourth season were not acceptable for Charlotte’s front office. Borrego finishes 138-163 as a head coach in Charlotte.

It’s unclear where the Hornets will turn to next, but there will likely be an emphasis on the defensive side of the ball. Charlotte ranked 25th in opponent points per game, 22nd in defensive rating, 20th in opponent field goal percentage and 28th in opponent 3-point percentage.

More From DraftKings Nation