Head coach candidates for Hornets after James Borrego was fired

The Charlotte Hornets fired head coach James Borrego after the team failed to advance past the opening game of the play-in tournament, opening up another head coaching gig in the NBA. Borrego had built an offensive machine behind LaMelo Ball, but failed to elevate the Hornets defensively over four seasons with the team. Despite the development of younger players, Charlotte decided it was time to move in another direction. Here are some potential replacement candidates for the Hornets as they look for a new head coach.

Dave Joerger, Philadelphia 76ers assistant

Joerger has been a head coach before and has successfully lifted teams on the defensive side of the ball. His stint with the Kings is concerning, but there’s enough experience for Charlotte to believe he could elevate this young core. Ball is a superstar offensively, so the Hornets really need to get better defensively for this team to make strides. Joerger could provide that.

David Fizdale, Los Angeles Lakers assistant

Fizdale has seen both his head coaching stints cut short prematurely, which does suggest some potential friction between him and other power brokers within a franchise. However, he’s a highly regarded coach in NBA circles and has plenty of experience around the league’s biggest stars. He could be the right voice to guide Charlotte’s young core.

Mike Brown, Golden State Warriors assistant

It’s quite clear the Hornets are unlikely to poach a sitting head coach, especially with the Lakers gig also available. Brown has been a head coach before and has championship experience with the Warriors. He’s reportedly the architect of Golden State’s defense, which is consistently among the best in the league. That’s a problem area for Charlotte, so Brown does fit the bill for the Hornets.