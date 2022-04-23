 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Scottie Barnes wins 2021-22 Rookie of the Year award

The Raptors forward has been well worth his lofty draft status.

By Chinmay Vaidya
2022 NBA Playoffs - Toronto Raptors v Philadelphia 76ers
Scottie Barnes of the Toronto Raptors handles the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers during Round 1 Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs on April 16, 2022 at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes is the 2021-22 NBA Rookie of the Year and has been presented with his trophy ahead of Game 4 against the Philadelphia 76ers. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Barnes was listed at +1400 to win the honor on opening night.

Barnes beat out fellow finalists Evan Mobley and Cade Cunningham to win the honor. The Raptors surprised many across the league on draft night by picking Barnes at No. 4, seeing as he was behind both OG Anunoby and Pascal Siakam for playing time. That became less of a concern once Anunoby went down with an injury, but the Raptors continued playing Barnes even when the starter returned.

The Florida State product finished the season averaging 15.3 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game while shooting 49.2 percent from the floor. If his range can improve, he will be one of the rising stars in the league in no time. The Raptors may have opened up another championship window around Barnes, Siakam, Anunoby and All-Star Fred VanVleet.

