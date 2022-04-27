Bulls outlook heading into 2022 offseason

The Chicago Bulls broke a four-season playoff drought in 2021-22, entering the postseason as the No. 6 seed in the East. The Bulls lost in the opening round to the defending champions Milwaukee Bucks 4-1, sending the team into the offseason with plenty of questions to address.

2021-22 season recap

Chicago’s trio of DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic meshed nicely to open the campaign, with DeRozan being in the MVP race at one point. The youngsters Ayo Dosunmu and Coby White made contributions when needed, while Alex Caruso proved to be a vital defensive player. Patrick Williams was able to return from an injury, although he wasn’t as effective as expected. Lonzo Ball’s injury ultimately proved to be too much to overcome for the Bulls, who were overwhelmed on the defensive end by the Bucks.

2022 offseason priorities

LaVine is a free agent and he will command a max deal. The Bulls will want to give him what he wants, although it’ll be up to the guard to decide if he wants to stay. Ball’s return and better injury luck should help this team defensively, although the Bulls will need someone in the frontcourt to cover for Vucevic on that end. If Williams emerges as that player, that’ll help Chicago tremendously. White could be on the trade block with his inconsistent play and the emergence of Dosunmu. This team is set up well to be a regular playoff fixture, assuming everyone can stay healthy.