Nuggets outlook heading into 2022 offseason

The Denver Nuggets were eliminated from the postseason at the hands of the Golden State Warriors Wednesday evening. The Nuggets were able to avoid a sweep, but ultimately did not have the talent to compete with Golden State. Here’s how Denver looks heading into the 2022 offseason.

2021-22 season recap

Things started poorly for the Nuggets when Michael Porter Jr. suffered another back injury. Jamal Murray was already out with a knee problem, so losing Porter Jr. was tough. Jokic continued to play at a MVP level and eventually became the odds-on favorite to win the award per DraftKings Sportsbook. However, the Nuggets didn’t have enough depth to adequately support Jokic on a consistent basis. Denver miraculously made the playoffs as the No. 6 seed, but wasn’t truly a contender for anything outside of stealing a game or two in the first round.

2022 offseason priorities

Getting and staying healthy is the only priority for Denver. If Murray and Porter Jr. stay on the court, the Nuggets automatically become a contender. Both players should be ready to go for the 2022-23 season, although the team has to proceed with caution. Outside of the core trio, the Nuggets have to make decisions on Bryn Forbes and Austin Rivers. JaMychal Green and Will Barton could be potential trade candidates given their expiring deals, especially if Green opts into his player option. That salary could net Denver a quality starter. The key for this team, though, remains the health of Murray and Porter Jr.