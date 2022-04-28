Steven Adams enters health and safety protocols

The Memphis Grizzlies have placed Steven Adams in health and safety protocols, ruling the center out for Friday’s Game 6 against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Adams has been a no-show for most of the series, averaging just above 10.0 minutes per game in three games played. He was phased out after being dominated by Karl-Anthony Towns in Game 1 and hasn’t played in two of the five games this series. It’s unlikely for this development to impact the Grizzlies, but Adams is a veteran center who has seen his fair share of playoff games. In a tight spot, he could give the Grizzlies decent play.

This means more run for Jaren Jackson Jr. and Brandon Clarke in Game 6. The Grizzlies can close out the series in Minnesota with a win, so there’s plenty of motivation for this team. A win would pair Memphis with the Golden State Warriors in the second round of the playoffs.