Raptors outlook heading into 2022 offseason

The Toronto Raptors have officially been eliminated from the postseason after dropping Game 6 to the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round en route to a 4-2 series loss. Here’s how Toronto shapes up heading into the offseason.

2021-22 season recap

The Raptors saw immediate contributions from rookie Scottie Barnes, who eventually won the Rookie of the Year award. Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby continued to be stellar starters, while Fred VanVleet became an All-Star. Gary Trent Jr. rounded out an impressive starting five, but the Raptors weren’t able to hang with the 76ers in the playoffs once Barnes and VanVleet got hurt.

2022 offseason priorities

The Raptors will have some money to play with as Thad Young and Chris Boucher coming off the books. The core group is still intact and has some upside to grow together. Barnes should continue to get better, while Trent Jr. and VanVleet will mesh well as a backcourt pairing. Toronto will hope for better injury luck going forward while also shopping around for a big man who can play decent minutes in a playoff game.