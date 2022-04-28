Pelicans outlook heading into 2022 offseason

The New Orleans Pelicans finished their season with a 4-2 series loss to the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs. The Pelicans got out of the play-in tournament and did push the Suns to six games, showing they were no ordinary No. 8 seed. Here’s how New Orleans looks heading into the offseason.

2021-22 season recap

The Pelicans were struggling to be relevant with Zion Williamson out, but the front office made some big moves at the trade deadline. CJ McCollum helped push the team into the playoffs and showed he can be dynamic in the backcourt. Brandon Ingram, Herbert Jones and Jose Alvarado emerged as major contributors in the postseason, which gives New Orleans a nice core to lean on.

2022 offseason priorities

Making sure Williamson is healthy is the top priority for the Pelicans. A core of Williamson, McCollum and Ingram can do serious damage. Jonas Valanciunas is a productive big man and Devonte’ Graham is solid at point guard, but both players could be expendable. The Pelicans have the personnel to run up and down the floor, so they’ll likely make some adjustments to the roster with that in mind. Mid-level salary players like Larry Nance Jr., Jaxson Hayes and Graham might be on the way out this summer.