Jazz outlook heading into 2022 offseason

It was another disappointing finish for the Utah Jazz in 2021-22. The Jazz had potentially caught a lucky break when Luka Doncic was slated to miss three games in the first round, but the Dallas Mavericks were able to win two of those three contests en route to a 4-2 series win. That loss once again leaves Utah with an empty feeling ahead of what figures to be a volatile offseason in Salt Lake City.

2021-22 season recap

The Jazz were in the thick of the race for homecourt advantage until a few injuries forced them to stretch their roster. Joe Ingles tore his ACL, Donovan Mitchell had a concussion and Rudy Gobert picked up a calf strain. Utah was able to grab the No. 5 seed, but the Jazz could’ve easily been in the top three. Six games later, it’s looking like the end of an era for this team.

2022 offseason priorities

It’s going to be hard to keep everyone together after another playoff debacle. Mitchell makes the most sense to build around, but both Gobert and Mike Conley are likely out. The former carries a massive contract and will be hard to trade without attaching picks. Jordan Clarkson and Bojan Bogdanovic fit well around Mitchell, so they’ll likely be kept around. Royce O’Neale is also worth keeping around. Head coach Quin Snyder might have hit a wall but he’s still a solid leader. We’ll see how much change truly happens given the salary situation but the Jazz cannot bring back Gobert and Conley expecting different results.