Report: Mark Jackson a finalist for Kings head coaching vacancy

The Sacramento Kings have named Mark Jackson a finalist for their head coaching vacancy, according to Shams Charania and Sam Amick. Jackson is currently on the ESPN/ABC broadcast team and will be on the Finals broadcasts. He was previously the head coach for the Golden State Warriors and is credited with helping set the foundation for what would become a dynasty in the Bay.

Jackson was ultimately let go by Golden State because he failed to build on his initial playoff appearance. The Warriors took a step back in Jackson’s third season, winning 51 games but losing in the first round of the postseason. The team hired Steve Kerr in the offseason and went on to win the championship.

Jackson has a 121-109 coaching record in the NBA. If hired by the Kings, he’ll likely be tasked with developing De’Aaron Fox and Davion Mitchell into a potent backcourt. The duo won’t reach the heights of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, but Jackson could help both players get to another level.