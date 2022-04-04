Why aren’t there any NBA games on Monday, April 4?

The 2021-22 NBA regular season is set to end on Sunday, April 10 as there are less than five games left on the schedule. A couple of days later on Tuesday, April 12, the play-in tourney will begin and will end on Friday, April 15.

Then on Saturday, April 16, the NBA playoffs will officially take center stage with the best 16 teams from the Eastern and Western conferences vying for a chance to be in the NBA Finals in June.

However, before we get to the playoffs and play-in, we have to finish up the regular season, which will resume on Tuesday night. There are no games in the Association on Monday after a loaded 11-game slate Sunday.

The NBA has taken a back seat to the NCAA Men’s National Championship game between the No. 8 seed North Carolina Tar Heels and No. 1 seed Kansas Jayhawks. The title game is scheduled to tip off at 9:20 p.m. ET on TBS.