Draymond Green gets ejected from Game 1 vs. Grizzlies for Flagrant 2 foul on Brandon Clarke

Golden State Warriors power forward Draymond Green has been ejected from Game 1 against the Memphis Grizzlies after committing a Flagrant 2 foul on Brandon Clarke. Green appeared to grab Clarke’s jersey while the Grizzlies big man in the air and pull him down. The officials reviewed the play and eventually decided Green should be tossed.

Draymond Green got ejected after Flagrant 2 foul

pic.twitter.com/xJwvctL2dm https://t.co/nomyLBquvX — Hustle Bets (@hustlebetss) May 1, 2022

Despite having some tough turnovers, Green was having a productive afternoon with six points, four rebounds, three assists and three steals. The Warriors are in foul trouble outside of Green’s ejection, with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Gary Payton II having three fouls each. Golden State trails Memphis 61-55 at the break.

Draymond Green gets ejected and gets his money's worth on the way out pic.twitter.com/lnMuNXj5kB — Rob Lopez (@r0bato) May 1, 2022

Look for Jonathan Kuminga, Otto Porter Jr. and even Nemanja Bjelica to get frontcourt minutes with Green out. Kevon Looney likely starts out at the center spot for Golden State in the second half. The Warriors are still favored on the live moneyline at -140 per DraftKings Sportsbook.