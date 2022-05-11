 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Report: Lakers set to interview Warriors assistant coach Kenny Atkinson for head coaching vacancy

Atkinson has also interviewed for the Hornets opening.

By Chinmay Vaidya
/ new
2021 NBA Playoffs - Utah Jazz v Los Angeles Clippers
Assistant Coach Kenny Atkinson of the LA Clippers talks with Nicolas Batum during Round 2, Game 4 of 2021 NBA Playoffs on June 14, 2021 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California.
Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers are going to interview Golden State Warriors assistant coach Kenny Atkinson for the team’s head coaching vacancy, according to Adrian Wojnarowski. Atkinson has also interviewed for the Charlotte Hornets opening.

Atkinson has previous head coaching experience, as he oversaw the Brooklyn Nets from 2016-20. The team went 118-190 under Atkinson, but he did not have Kevin Durant for one of those seasons as the star was recovering from his Achilles injury. He also did not have Kyrie Irving for parts of that same season. Atkinson was seen as a strong developmental coach for the Nets’ young core, but reportedly did not mesh well with the superstars. That’s not exactly a ringing endorsement for the Lakers, especially since LeBron James and Anthony Davis will have a say in the team’s next coach.

The Lakers have also spoken to Mark Jackson and Terry Stotts for the vacancy, among other candidates.

More From DraftKings Nation