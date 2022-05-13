Grizzlies outlook heading into 2022 offseason

The Memphis Grizzlies may have been the biggest surprise of the 2021-22 NBA season, skyrocketing from a No. 8 seed to a No. 2 seed behind the continued ascent of Ja Morant. Desmond Bane emerged as a star in the making, while Jaren Jackson Jr. and Dillon Brooks provided good support. Unfortunately, the Grizzlies were eliminated in the second round of the playoffs at the hands of the Golden State Warriors. Here’s how they shape up heading into the offseason.

2021-22 season recap

Morant was in and out of the lineup at times this season, but that didn’t phase the young Grizzlies. This team leaned on its depth and used youth to its advantage, playing with a faster tempo and spacing the floor well. All these elements came together at the perfect time for the Grizzlies, allowing them to take the No. 2 seed in the West. Even with the playoff exit, the future is bright for this franchise.

2022 offseason priorities

The Grizzlies missed the chance to deal their expiring contracts at the deadline for a potential frontcourt partner alongside Jackson Jr. This means Memphis likely brings these guys back on one-year deals, although De’Anthony Melton and Tyus Jones could get some better offers in free agency. Steven Adams is on an expiring contract, so he will potentially be traded. Given his poor postseason play and the rise of Brandon Clarke, the Grizzlies could likely get some role players by moving Adams.