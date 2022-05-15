Suns outlook heading into 2022 offseason

The Phoenix Suns ended the 2021-22 regular season with the best record in the NBA and looked poised to go back to the NBA Finals. That proved to be false, as the Suns dropped a Game 7 at home in the second round in truly embarrassing fashion to the Dallas Mavericks. The offseason has begun early for Phoenix, which has a lot of questions to answer this summer.

2021-22 season recap

Behind Devin Booker, Chris Paul and several key rotation players, the Suns blasted through the league. Paul had an injury after the All-Star break, but that didn’t prevent Phoenix from nabbing the league’s best record. Everything looked set for the Suns, who had to scrape past the Pelicans in the first round before dealing with the Mavericks in the second round. One massive Game 7 dud later, the Suns are making vacation plans earlier than they expected to.

2022 offseason priorities

Deandre Ayton’s contract will the biggest offseason priority for Phoenix. The Suns might lowball him again after this performance, but Ayton has been solid for this team. He’s part of the core with Booker and Mikal Bridges. Not paying him would be foolish. The Suns need to see if they can move on from Cam Payne, Dario Saric and Landry Shamet in trades. They’ll likely need better offensive role players. Jae Crowder’s expiring deal could be moved, but he’s been a solid starter for this team and has good playoff experience.