Al Horford enters health and safety protocols, out for Game 1 vs. Heat

The Boston Celtics have placed Al Hoford in the league’s health and safety protocols, ruling him out for Tuesday’s game against the Miami Heat.

Celtics‘ Al Horford and Marcus Smart are out for Game 1 vs. Miami tonight. Horford is in health and safety protocols. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 17, 2022

This is a big blow for the Celtics, especially given Horford’s production throughout the first few rounds. The veteran big man has turned back the clock in the postseason, playing exceptional defense and knocking down jump shots. With Horford out, look for Robert Williams and Daniel Theis to handle frontcourt duties for the Celtics.

There were questions about Horford’s vaccination status heading into the postseason given Toronto’s vaccine requirements, but the Celtics didn’t give a clear answer. We’ll see if Horford can clear protocols in time for Game 2, but it seems unlikely given that contest is 48 hours away.

Marcus Smart has also been ruled out for Game 1, and both absences have impacted the line significantly. The Heat entered the day as 1.5-point favorites and are now 4-point favorites per DraftKings Sportsbook, which makes sense given Boston is down two starters.