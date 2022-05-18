Cade Cunningham, Jalen Green, Evan Mobley headline 2022 All-Rookie teams

The NBA has announced the All-Rookie teams for the 2021-22 season. Here’s a look at who made the final cut.

Below is the full list of rookies who received votes for either First or Second All Rookie team. BKN’s Cam Thomas is the only Knick or Net rookie who received a vote: pic.twitter.com/uL8azccQgQ — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) May 19, 2022

The top four selections in the 2021 NBA draft all made the first team, along with No. 8 overall pick Franz Wagner. The second team is truly where the unexpectedness of the draft shows. Josh Giddey was a top-10 selection and Chris Duarte was a lottery pick, but Ayo Dosunmu and Herbert Jones both went in the second round. Bones Hyland was a late first-round selection. The Pelicans and Rockets each had three players receive votes, which was the most of any single team.

Some deserving players who potentially missed out were Davion Mitchell, Austin Reaves and Jonathan Kuminga. All had great stretches of the season, but likely didn’t have the consistency of those that ultimately found themselves on the All-Rookie teams for this year. Kuminga was the closest to getting in, losing out on a second team spot to Duarte by five votes.