Marcus Smart, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Rudy Gobert headline 2021-22 All-Defensive teams

The NBA announced its All-Defensive teams for the 2021-22 season. Here’s a look at which players made the lists, along with the vote totals.

First Team All-Defensive is Marcus Smart, Mikal Bridges, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Rudy Gobert.



Second Team All-Defensive is Jrue Holliday, Matisse Thybulle, Draymond Green, Bam Adebayo and Robert Williams III. pic.twitter.com/GGoAbSvOeI — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) May 21, 2022

It’s no surprise seeing current Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart headline the First Team with Giannis Antetokounmpo, Rudy Gobert, Mikal Bridges and Jaren Jackson Jr. Antetokounmpo and Gobert have won Defensive Player of the Year awards previously.

Draymond Green, Jrue Holiday and Bam Adebayo stand out on the All-Defensive Second Team. Green and Adebayo could’ve potentially been in contention for the First Team if they didn’t miss significant time with injuries this season. Robert Williams III is another player who might’ve gotten more consideration, although it would be hard for him to supplant Gobert on the First Team.

Of the 10 players on the list, four are still in the running for a championship. Surprisingly, the Mavericks don’t have a single player on this list despite holding the seventh-best defensive rating in the regular season per nba.com/stats.