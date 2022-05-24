Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic, Giannis Antetokounmpo headline 2021-22 All-NBA teams

The NBA announced the All-NBA teams for the 2021-22 season. Here’s a look at the players on each team. Each team features two guards, two forward and one center.

2022 All-NBA Teams

First: Luka, Booker, Tatum, Giannis, Jokic

Second: Morant, Curry, DeRozan, Durant, Embiid

Third: Trae, CP3, LeBron, Siakam, Towns — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) May 25, 2022

The Kia All-NBA First Team is made up entirely of players age 27 or younger for the first time since the 1954-55 season.



Voting results ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/62uiQpWv4o — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) May 25, 2022

There should be no surprises here when it comes to the first team, although Joel Embiid likely gets the nod if the votes don’t get broken down by position. It’s also hard to know exactly what positions are being designated here, given that Stephen Curry, Ja Morant and DeMar DeRozan could all classify as guards. LeBron James being on an All-NBA team is also interesting, considering he ultimately didn’t meet the game qualifications to be eligible for the scoring title.

One notable absence from this list is Jimmy Butler, who was the centerpiece of the No. 1 seed Miami Heat. Butler missed some time throughout the season as well, but James got on this list playing 56 games. Butler ended up playing 57 games.