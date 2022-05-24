 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic, Giannis Antetokounmpo headline 2021-22 All-NBA teams

Here’s a look at the All-NBA teams for the 2021-22 season.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Denver Nuggets v Golden State Warriors - Game Five
 Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets in action against the Golden State Warriors during Game Five of the Western Conference First Round NBA Playoffs at Chase Center on April 27, 2022 in San Francisco, California.
Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The NBA announced the All-NBA teams for the 2021-22 season. Here’s a look at the players on each team. Each team features two guards, two forward and one center.

There should be no surprises here when it comes to the first team, although Joel Embiid likely gets the nod if the votes don’t get broken down by position. It’s also hard to know exactly what positions are being designated here, given that Stephen Curry, Ja Morant and DeMar DeRozan could all classify as guards. LeBron James being on an All-NBA team is also interesting, considering he ultimately didn’t meet the game qualifications to be eligible for the scoring title.

One notable absence from this list is Jimmy Butler, who was the centerpiece of the No. 1 seed Miami Heat. Butler missed some time throughout the season as well, but James got on this list playing 56 games. Butler ended up playing 57 games.

