Lakers coaching search: Team interviews Terry Stotts, has interviews lined up with Kenny Atkinson and Darvin Ham

The Lakers are moving into the final phase of their coaching search.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Portland Trail Blazers v Charlotte Hornets
Portland Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts looks on during their game against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center on April 18, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly narrowed down their candidates for the head coach vacancy to Terry Stotts, Kenny Atkinson and Darvin Ham. According to Adrian Wojnarowski, the Lakers interviewed Stotts Tuesday and will also be speaking with Atkinson and Ham soon. The team might not get an in-person meeting with Atkinson until after the Golden State Warriors finish their season.

This is a unique group of finalists for the Lakers, who are trying to find a path forward after a tumultuous season under Frank Vogel. The trio fo LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook were unable to mesh together, but the franchise seems more and more likely to run this thing back instead of moving Westbrook in the offseason. We’ll see what James and Davis think of that decision if that’s ultimately what happens.

Stotts represents the veteran coaching option, while Atkinson could be a hit when it comes to developing the team’s younger players like Talen Horton-Tucker and Austin Reaves. Ham is the typical “can’t miss assistant” candidate, but he’s got a great resume after being part of the Bucks staff which won the NBA Finals last year.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Lakers are +2000 to win the Finals next year. We’ll see if the coach can move that line when the team makes an official hire.

