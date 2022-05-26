Zion Williamson cleared to return to play without any restrictions

The New Orleans Pelicans have cleared Zion Williamson to return to play without any restrictions, according to the team’s release. This is huge news for the team and player, who missed all of the 2021-22 season with a foot injury.

Update on Zion:



Recent imaging of Williamson’s right fifth metatarsal showed continued improvement.



Williamson has been cleared in his return to play progression without any restrictions. pic.twitter.com/xZAtf9lyVn — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) May 26, 2022

Williamson averaged 27.0 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game when he last took the basketball court. He was among the contenders for Most Improved Player in the preseason and was slated to return at some point, but the power forward was unable to clear enough hurdles in time to play.

The Pelicans managed to make it out of the play-in tournament and took the Phoenix Suns to six games in the first round, so there’s an expectation Williamson’s return will further boost what is a young team on the rise. Even in a loaded Western conference, the Pelicans are expected to be contenders soon. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, New Orleans is +4000 to win the title next season.