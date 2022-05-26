 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Zion Williamson cleared to return to play without any restrictions

Williamson missed all of the 2021-22 season with a foot injury.

By Chinmay Vaidya
2022 NBA Playoffs - Phoenix Suns v New Orleans Pelicans
Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans warms up before the game against the Phoenix Suns during Round 1 Game 6 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs on April 28, 2022 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Photo by David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images

The New Orleans Pelicans have cleared Zion Williamson to return to play without any restrictions, according to the team’s release. This is huge news for the team and player, who missed all of the 2021-22 season with a foot injury.

Williamson averaged 27.0 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game when he last took the basketball court. He was among the contenders for Most Improved Player in the preseason and was slated to return at some point, but the power forward was unable to clear enough hurdles in time to play.

The Pelicans managed to make it out of the play-in tournament and took the Phoenix Suns to six games in the first round, so there’s an expectation Williamson’s return will further boost what is a young team on the rise. Even in a loaded Western conference, the Pelicans are expected to be contenders soon. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, New Orleans is +4000 to win the title next season.

