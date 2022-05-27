 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Mavericks outlook heading into 2022 offseason

The Mavericks have been eliminated from the postseason. Here’s how they look heading into the offseason.

By Chinmay Vaidya
/ new
Dallas Mavericks v Golden State Warriors - Game Five
Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks wipes his face with a towel during the fourth quarter against the Golden State Warriors in Game Five of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Finals at Chase Center on May 26, 2022 in San Francisco, California. The Golden State Warriors won 120-110 to advance to the NBA Finals.
Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The Dallas Mavericks head into the 2022 offseason after drastically exceeding expectations under first-year head coach Jason Kidd. Luka Doncic took his play to another level and elevated a group of role players successfully, but the Mavericks will have to realize they are ultimately role players and not stars in the making.

2021-22 season recap

Dallas had to navigate through some big injuries this season, namely Tim Hardaway Jr. The Mavericks also pulled off a trade involving Kristaps Porzingis, sending the big man to Washington for Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans. That move helped the Mavericks jump to the No. 4 seed in the West. Despite Doncic being hurt for three games to start the playoffs, the Mavericks took care of the Jazz with Jalen Brunson emerging as a potential secondary star. Dallas then stunned the Suns in Game 7 on the road before ultimately falling to the Warriors in five games in the conference finals.

2022 offseason priorities

Brunson is an unrestricted free agent and should get a massive deal. Even though he’s technically in the same spot as Hardaway Jr., Brunson has shown he can command a team with Doncic out. The Mavericks also have a lot of future first-round picks they can deal, which means getting off the Bertans and Dwight Powell contracts is essential. Maybe Dallas can explore a deal for a big man like Jusuf Nurkic or Clint Capela.

More From DraftKings Nation