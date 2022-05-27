Mavericks outlook heading into 2022 offseason

The Dallas Mavericks head into the 2022 offseason after drastically exceeding expectations under first-year head coach Jason Kidd. Luka Doncic took his play to another level and elevated a group of role players successfully, but the Mavericks will have to realize they are ultimately role players and not stars in the making.

2021-22 season recap

Dallas had to navigate through some big injuries this season, namely Tim Hardaway Jr. The Mavericks also pulled off a trade involving Kristaps Porzingis, sending the big man to Washington for Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans. That move helped the Mavericks jump to the No. 4 seed in the West. Despite Doncic being hurt for three games to start the playoffs, the Mavericks took care of the Jazz with Jalen Brunson emerging as a potential secondary star. Dallas then stunned the Suns in Game 7 on the road before ultimately falling to the Warriors in five games in the conference finals.

2022 offseason priorities

Brunson is an unrestricted free agent and should get a massive deal. Even though he’s technically in the same spot as Hardaway Jr., Brunson has shown he can command a team with Doncic out. The Mavericks also have a lot of future first-round picks they can deal, which means getting off the Bertans and Dwight Powell contracts is essential. Maybe Dallas can explore a deal for a big man like Jusuf Nurkic or Clint Capela.