Why isn’t Mike Breen announcing Celtics-Heat Game 7?

The Boston Celtics and Miami Heat meet Sunday in Game 7 of the Eastern conference finals with a trip to the 2022 NBA Finals on the line. The contest is set to tip at 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN, but will not feature the full team of Mike Breen, Jeff Van Gundy and Mark Jackson. That’s because Breen has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not be in the broadcast booth with his fellow commentators. This positive test does not appear to have any impact on the rest of the team at the moment.

ABC/ESPN lead play by play voice Mike Breen tested positive for COVID and will miss tonight's Game 7 unfortunately. He feels fine and expects to be back for Game 1. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) May 29, 2022

As mentioned by Jackson, Breen expects to be back for Game 1 of the NBA Finals Thursday. As Andrew Marchand notes, Mark Jones will replace Breen on this call.

Mike Breen will not call tonight's Game 7 due to testing positive for COVID, an ESPN spokesman told The Post.



Breen feels fine and the hope is for him to be available for Game 1 of the Finals.



Mark Jones will replace Breen on Game 7 of Heat-Celtics tonight. — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) May 29, 2022

Known for his “BANG!” calls whenever someone hits a big shot in a game, Breen has been the standard of NBA announcing for a long time. Hopefully, he recovers in time for Game 1 of the Finals.