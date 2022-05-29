 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Why isn’t Mike Breen announcing Celtics-Heat Game 7?

Here’s why Breen won’t be on the call in Game 7 Sunday.

By Chinmay Vaidya
/ new
2022 NBA Playoffs - Boston Celtics v Miami Heat
ESPN Analyst Mike Breen, speaks over his headset before the game between the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat during Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals on May 17, 2022 at FTX Arena in Miami, Florida.
Photo by David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images

The Boston Celtics and Miami Heat meet Sunday in Game 7 of the Eastern conference finals with a trip to the 2022 NBA Finals on the line. The contest is set to tip at 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN, but will not feature the full team of Mike Breen, Jeff Van Gundy and Mark Jackson. That’s because Breen has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not be in the broadcast booth with his fellow commentators. This positive test does not appear to have any impact on the rest of the team at the moment.

As mentioned by Jackson, Breen expects to be back for Game 1 of the NBA Finals Thursday. As Andrew Marchand notes, Mark Jones will replace Breen on this call.

Known for his “BANG!” calls whenever someone hits a big shot in a game, Breen has been the standard of NBA announcing for a long time. Hopefully, he recovers in time for Game 1 of the Finals.

More From DraftKings Nation