Heat outlook heading into 2022 offseason

The Miami Heat have officially been eliminated from the postseason in 2022, sending the team into the offseason. The Heat had a chance to make it to the Finals, but were unable to win Game 7 on their home floor. Here’s a look at how the season went for Miami and what the summer holds.

2021-22 season recap

The Heat were the most consistent team in the East despite plenty of injury issues throughout the season. Miami’s defense was among the best in the league, propelling the team to the No. 1 seed. The Heat easily got past the Atlanta Hawks and Philadelphia 76ers, but were put to the test against the Boston Celtics. Miami only won one home game in the conference finals, which was uncharacteristic given the playoff track record. Despite the best efforts of Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, the Heat lost Game 7 to the Celtics.

2022 offseason priorities

The Heat likely think they get the job done if they were healthier but there are some big roster questions going forward. Miami is committed to the Butler-Kyle Lowry-Adebayo trio, so those guys are staying. Tyler Herro is also locked in. Max Strus and Gabe Vincent will be around.

Victor Oladipo is set to hit free agency and could get a decent offer given his recent play. P.J. Tucker holds a player option, so he can also potentially test the market. The big question is Duncan Robinson, who has a sizable long-term deal. If he’s going to remain out of the rotation in the playoffs, the Heat have to move his salary for players who will take the floor. You can’t have a $15 million a year player on the bench in Game 7.