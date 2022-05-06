Report: Lakers interviewed Terry Stotts for head coaching vacancy

The Los Angeles Lakers interviewed Terry Stotts for the team’s head coaching vacancy, according to Adrian Wojnarowski. Stotts was a successful NBA coach for the Portland Trail Blazers, but ultimately the franchise and he decided to part ways before this season.

The Lakers interviewed former Portland Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts for the franchise’s coaching job this week, sources tell ESPN. Stotts made the playoffs in eight straight seasons with Blazers, including two trips to conference semifinals and a berth in conference finals. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 7, 2022

Stotts has no obvious connection to the Lakers throughout his history, but is clearly a veteran manning the NBA sidelines and brings a wealth of experience to the position. It’s unclear how he would mesh with LeBron James and Anthony Davis. The two stars will have a big say in the next head coach of the team, and Stotts wasn’t among the names initially on LA’s list.

This is also an interesting move because of the rumors surrounding Damian Lillard. The longtime Blazers guard is likely to be dealt this offseason and having Stotts in LA could be another selling point. Lillard was reportedly considering joining the Lakers last offseason but opted to give Chauncey Billups a shot in Portland this season. With things going south there, it might be time for Lillard to change teams.