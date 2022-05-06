 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Report: Lakers interviewed Terry Stotts for head coaching vacancy

The longtime Blazers head coach is reportedly a candidate for the Lakers gig.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Denver Nuggets v Portland Trail Blazers - Game Six
Head coach Terry Stotts of the Portland Trail Blazers reacts in the second quarter against the Denver Nuggets during Round 1, Game 6 of the 2021 NBA Playoffs at Moda Center on June 03, 2021 in Portland, Oregon.
Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers interviewed Terry Stotts for the team’s head coaching vacancy, according to Adrian Wojnarowski. Stotts was a successful NBA coach for the Portland Trail Blazers, but ultimately the franchise and he decided to part ways before this season.

Stotts has no obvious connection to the Lakers throughout his history, but is clearly a veteran manning the NBA sidelines and brings a wealth of experience to the position. It’s unclear how he would mesh with LeBron James and Anthony Davis. The two stars will have a big say in the next head coach of the team, and Stotts wasn’t among the names initially on LA’s list.

This is also an interesting move because of the rumors surrounding Damian Lillard. The longtime Blazers guard is likely to be dealt this offseason and having Stotts in LA could be another selling point. Lillard was reportedly considering joining the Lakers last offseason but opted to give Chauncey Billups a shot in Portland this season. With things going south there, it might be time for Lillard to change teams.

