Kings hire former Warriors assistant Mike Brown to be their new head coach

The Sacramento Kings are hiring former Golden State Warriors assistant Mike Brown to be their new head coach, per Adrian Wojnarowski. Brown will receive a four-year contract to try and turn the franchise around. Sacramento is coming off a 30-52 season as they finished in 12th place in the Western Conference.

Brown was formerly the head coach for the Cleveland Cavaliers from 2005 to 2010 and the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2011-2012 season. He returned to Cleveland for the 2013-2014 season. In 2016 he was named an associate head coach with the Warriors and had been in that position ever since. Overall as a head coach, he is 563-347.

The Kings haven’t had a head coach that had above a .500 winning percentage with the team since Rick Adelman from 1998 to 2006. Most recently, Alvin Gentry was the head coach. He lasted only 65 regular season games and coached to a 24-41 record. The bar is pretty low for Brown, but he will try and help Sacramento make the playoffs for the first time since 2006.